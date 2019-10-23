Donald Trump has no sense of our country's history, nor does he care to learn. He calls a congressionally sanctioned impeachment inquiry a "lynching." Having visited the beautiful Lynching Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama, this year, I want to say that he is way off base and very wrong.
Has he had barbed wire strung around his neck as he was waiting to be hanged?
Has he wiggled and jerked as the wire and rope were cutting into his neck as the rope tightened?
Were his fingers and toes being cut off, thrown to people while he was still alive, to the amusement of the gawking crowds?
Have people come to the town square to have a picnic and cheer as the he swung in the air?
None of this has happened to him but it has happened to thousands of black people in a very dark time of our country's history. And until we recognize this and atone for it, we will never be healed.
Same way with Donald Trump — until he lets Congress do what they need to do, keep his mouth shut and let the chips fall where they may, we will not be able to move on from this latest episode of the tumult and turmoil we have been in ever since he was elected.
REV. PATRICIA LUDWIG, retired, Wrights Corners
