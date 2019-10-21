President Trump did a very good thing, but how that information has been reported is little less than propaganda. The removal of American troops at the Syrian border did not allow for Turkish troops to invade Syria. Turkey announced that it was going to forcibly create a 20-mile-wide buffer zone and there were fewer than 50 American troops in that region. Removing them saved lives. The impression promoted has been that the retreat of those 50 Americans was similar to Dunkirk and Hanoi and conceded victory to Turkey. The reality is those 50 men weren't killed, injured and maimed by being caught in between opposing forces. Thank you, President Trump.
The Kurds are a very large ethnic group living in Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria that for years have wanted their own country. American troops have not been in Syria to aid in that objective as it is an issue between the countries involved. Perhaps the Kurdish forces thought the United States would help them achieve independence as reward for fighting ISIS and that is their real anger. The 50 U.S. troops at the Syrian border, or the fewer than 1,000 farther inland, cannot stop a territorial war, especially with a NATO ally. Reality.
Also, President Trump made a phone call in July to the new president of Ukraine. That man had announced his candidacy for president last December, in March won one of the top two places from among 45 names on the presidential ballot, and won the run-off election late in April. His background is being an actor and screen writer; and he had announced during his TV show that he was running against corruption, something even Joe Biden admits has been endemic in Ukraine.
He won on an anti-corruption platform and President Trump's phone call seems to have been a probing inquiry of how dedicated that election promise was going to be advanced. We're sending money and arms to Ukraine for use in their civil war between their two major ethnic citizens. Ukraine is not in NATO and no ally of the United States for any real purpose. President Trump is right that our country has pressing things at home that our lawmakers are ignoring.
I, for one, think half of Congress is now acting like the Spanish Inquisition instead of the constitutional entity it's supposed to be.
DORALYN MARSHALL, Lockport
