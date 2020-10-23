In the Oct. 9 Mailbag, Jack Peracciny asked how I, as a supporter of President Trump, feel as Trump nears the end of his term. I can honestly say, "I love what he has done."
Trump has placed two justices on the Supreme Court who believe in the Constitution as it was written, and the Bill of Rights, including the 2nd Amendment, and he may soon place a third justice on the court.
Leaders of other countries now respect our President whereas they did not respect Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Trump caused NATO allies to increase their defense spending to meet their share of the NATO budget.
President Obama gave $150 billion to appease Iran whereas Democrats refused to spend $5 billion to protect Americans from illegals. Which goes to show Democrats don't care about the American people, they only care about votes!
Trump has renegotiated NAFTA and other trade deals to benefit Americans and bring jobs home.
What has Biden done in 30 years besides vote the party line? Well, his son, brother and wife brought home millions from China and Russia, but that did not help the American people.
The list of Trump's accomplishments goes on and on and on, and I'm praying voters will give Donald Trump four more years to continue making America great for all Americans.
WILLIAM E. BROWN, Gasport
