Donald Trump is not Jesus, was not ordained by God to run this country, and was not treated worse than Jesus in the trial before Pontius Pilate. Jesus was flogged 39 times, hit with rods and clubs on his head while wearing a crown of thorns that pierced his forehead, spit upon while being slapped about and abused, and was finally executed on a cross like a common criminal.
Show me the similarities!
REV. PATRICIA MARIE LUDWIG, retired, Wrights Corners
