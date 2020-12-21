As my cousin Vinny might say, "OK, OK, OK, let's put a final nail in this imaginary coffin." How can we be sure that this election was rigged and that an actor actually won? It's true, we've had actors as president in the past, in fact, you-know-who is now perceived to have been a god, let's admit it right up front.
So why didn't this actor win, then? Why would we want to vote him out? I mean, everybody wants a liar as a leader, right? Because we know that he's just like us, right? Don't we all sleep better knowing that in the White House our leader is slumbering away because he knows there is no chaos across America. He knows he has done everything possible to control our enemies in Russia, China and around the world. And we sleep better because of that. And our allies are the very staunchest, right?
Right now we know our families are much safer because our leader prepared us for the number of people we now see dropping dead left and right, and all around us, right? The fact that the virus is still around and getting worse means nothing to us because an actor told us, "it's going away all on its own," right? So, how can anybody explain the election defeat of an actor who we know as the most popular president since the last actor was president?
OK, OK, OK, his loss is unimaginable because everybody, I mean everybody, is so scared to death of him that they would never dare vote against him, right?
So let's cheer him on, folks! He's done the very best anybody could possibly do, and he's leaving through the closest exit with the knowledge that America is safe and sound, its enemies cowed and its inner turmoil calmed, all accomplished through honesty and integrity. Right?
Wow, am I ever going to sleep well tonight, and I know you will too, with the echo in your memory, "exit, stage right."
Enter stage left through the portals of reality and necessity. Born of ignorance, prepared for everything ... Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and reconstruction crew, "stand by for action!"
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
