Most people know very little about their state laws and the federal laws of the United States.
Donald Trump talks about being weaponized by the Department of Justice. In reality he tried using the DOJ against his enemies. Recently he made comments about, when he becomes president, he would use the government against certain people.
Imagine standing in front of a crowd and telling them to march on the Capitol. What do you think would happen to you?
(Kevin McCarthy forgets he was the person who called Trump to stop his people on January 6.)
What would happen to you if you took top secret documents to your house? You think you would still be free and mocking the judicial system?
We have rules and restrictions on just about every profession, including the presidency. Don't forget Trump's comment that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York City and walk free.
So, is this false news, a witch hunt, or facts?
You have to decide if you want another four years from a person who thinks he doesn't have to answer to the laws of the United States, which he swore to uphold, as president of this country.
As a former New York State Trooper with 25 years of experience and 23 years of teaching criminal law, I know how the system works. The system is not perfect, but it's better than a lot of other countries around the world.
RICHARD T. KUREK, Middleport
