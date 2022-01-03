Recent newspaper articles and letters to the editor have covered local election problems, voting fraud, and proposals to improve the voting process. All were interesting but missed the overriding issue: a significant portion of the electorate has lost trust in our elections. Now our politicians have been addressing election problems. They have told us fraud wasn’t significant, they loosened voting requirements and they implemented programs to modernize the system. These actions, however, have only exacerbated the trust problem and resulted in our system being less trusted, less secure, and more susceptible to fraud.
Trust will not be regained by politicians saying there are no problems, having more days to vote, voting via the internet, mailing ballots to everyone on voter rolls, and the counting of all returned ballots without a secure chain of custody and adequate voter verification. Trust can be restored when we return to elections that are a respected privilege of citizenship and carried out with scrupulous rigor.
Elections should be held on one day, and only registered citizens with verified identities vote. Almost all ballots should be cast on Election Day, at polls that are safe, protected, conveniently located, adequately staffed, monitored and open for reasonable hours. Those who cannot get to the polls on Election Day can use a secure and verifiable absentee ballot system. When the polls close all counting should be supervised, quickly completed and be verifiably accurate. Regaining trust in our election process is essential to having trust in our government.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
