Ancient philosophers Plato and Aristotle warned of a demagogue surrounded by yes men in a democracy. Framers of our Constitution knew the risk and instituted a system of checks and balances to ensure one branch does not dominate the other and to anchor different points of view in institutions.
Only governments and powerful figures could manipulate public opinion in the past. Media outlets and anyone with a cell phone can spread their version of truth today. Media literacy is offered in schools to help youth learn to analyze the reliability and validity of information. Truth is more than “This is what I heard” or “This is what I think should be true.”
Many forces propelled our 45th President and these remain clear and present threats to American democracy. Media works; it's a strong influencer. The Washington Post’s opinion is that our past president couldn’t have incited sedition without the help of Fox News. People betrayed vows, indulged lies, they could have stopped him. Some gamed the system, took advantage, used gerrymandering, voter suppression and dark money to ensure wins. Others tried to break the system, supporting the disproven claim that Trump won, even after evidence, to have power without democracy. Our congressman, Chris Jacobs, squarely belongs in the group who, even after the violent insurrection, chose to hijack the electoral college. The right thing for Jacobs to do is take responsibility, stop lame excuses and resign.
Can we bring back truth and unity?
An obstacle is the fact that lying is legal in an American political campaign. The U.S. Supreme Court decision in United States v. Alvarez (2012) states that intentional lies in campaigns and elections are protected by the First Amendment. An actual running total of the number of false and misleading statements by our past president was an indication of the sad state of our democracy.
In the battle to defeat lies, legislation calling for truthful, fact-based reporting is crucial, lest we be doomed. Americans deserve access to information that’s grounded in science and truth, and analysis rooted in authority and integrity. We must confront America’s systemic challenges like climate change, broken healthcare, corporate America.
I never knew democracy was so fragile. Let's protect it.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.