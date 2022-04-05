The March jobs report shows that President Biden’s and Democrats' approach to the economy is working. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, on April 1, that unemployment was 3.6% and non-farm payroll employment rose by 431,000 jobs in March. Inflation is a problem at 7.9% but inflation is a world-wide problem. In Europe, for example, inflation is running at 7.5%. Issues beyond the administration's control, such as supply chain problems and Russia's war in Ukraine, are driving up prices. But the employment numbers show that the U.S. is coming out of the pandemic-induced recession.
The American Rescue Plan and Democrats' economics are largely responsible for the strong economy. Even farmers are better off under Democrats. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service estimates that farm income in 2021 was the highest since 2013. Furthermore, Montana Farmers Union President Walter Scheitzer noted that under the previous administration farmers were only surviving on government subsidies whereas now prices of corn, soybeans and other commodities are high enough for farmer to profit without government handouts.
An example of the Democrats' approach versus the Republican approach is H.R. 6833. This bill caps out of pocket spending on insulin at $35 a month. Congressman Chris Jacobs voted against lowering the cost of insulin. Repeat, Mr. Jacobs voted against lower insulin prices. The Republicans oppose social safety nets programs like Social Security and Medicare or even fair taxation as a policy.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
