Striking UAW members have walked out and are standing out on a limb for the benefit of their temporary workers. If I never admired the UAW before, I certainly do right now, because the key to full employment and higher wages for the balance of non-union workers in the American workforce depends on this moment in time.
Employers have managed to put non-union workers in a weakened position by their ability to continue with the practice of hiring temporary workers. You don't like your job conditions? You don't like being mistreated by your boss? You don't believe you're being paid compensation equal to the work you're doing? Too bad! You can just be replaced by a different worker who currently is desperate for a job and will accept whatever pay and work conditions are offered. So, see ya!
That has driven the level of worker pay. That has driven employer attitudes. That describes the basis upon which temporary workers are hired and determines their length of employment.
Look around you, America, because that is the greed which is supporting our current president, or dictator, however you might want to describe him.
The UAW and the American people must break this stranglehold now. Please donate to the UAW temp worker strike fund. I'm sure all donations will be very much appreciated. Just hand your check to a striking union supervisor on the picket line. Thank you!
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
