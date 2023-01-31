Former President Trump, President Biden and now former Vice President Pence were all found to have classified documents in their personal residences. Each case is an obvious faux pas on their parts but the root cause of this problem is much deeper than just careless document handling.
The problem starts with a federal government that has a penchant, almost an addiction to classifying documents. So much so that gazillions of classified documents exist and an unknown number move every day through the bowels of government. Add to that millions of people in many locations with varying levels of security clearances and the result is a system that is virtually impossible to track and control. As an example, didn’t anyone miss the classified documents found at Biden’s house that were from his time in the Senate?
Then we have bureaucrats who have further complicated the problem by adding more sub classifications and restrictions. They even created a document security classification titled unclassified. Now don’t think that means you can read all of them, as unclassified also has subclasses which restrict access to many of them.
Lastly, we have some agencies that utilize their ability to classify documents for their own protection. Secrecy ensures their power and shields their actions from the public.
To correct this problem I think three things are needed: Drastically reduce the number of classified documents, make it much harder to classify new ones and develop a tracking system that follows them from creation to their final disposition.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.