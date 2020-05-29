United Way of Greater Niagara continues to support all 29 agencies in the Niagara Region during these unsettling times. These agencies we support have had to increase their services to meet the needs of our Niagara community. The services include food pantries, domestic violence intervention, mental health services and the increase in drug usage.
We are committed in continuing our support. We appreciate the donations we receive from our community and we encourage everyone to continue to give to the United Way of Greater Niagara.
We have kept our office available to receive calls to help refer people in need of local services. We encourage people to call 211 for assistance or the United Way office at 716-731-4580.
If you would like to donate please visit our website at uwgn.org or mail a check to United Way of Greater Niagara, 6420 Inducon Drive, Suite B2, Sanborn, NY 14132.
Thank you. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. Live United.
ROBERT KAZEANGIN, chairman, board of directors, and CONNIE BROWN, president and CEO, United Way of Greater Niagara
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.