Do you remember Jimmy Carter? I sure do. I remember Carter the President on TV saying 5% inflation is too much. So they proposed raising interest rates to fight it. When rates rose and inflation increased, they raised rates again. They kept this up until inflation reached 20%.
Then, when Ronald Reagan was elected he stated, "We are going to stop fighting inflation and instead work on putting people back to work." As a result, inflation dropped to less than 2% and the economy boomed.
Since the early 1940s the rule to fight inflation was to raise interest rates. That has been repeated so often that economists still believe it. Carter proved that is no longer the case.
By getting rid of drilling on federal lands and stopping offshore drilling, Joe Biden has created almost all of the present inflation.
Shortly after Carter left office I took an economics class at Niagara County Community College. Another students and I argued with the teacher that raising interest rates causes inflation because business has to borrow money to operate and has to raise prices to stay profitable. The teacher told us we did not know anything and that Reagan's "trickle down theory" would ruin our economy.
So, what's in store for us now? Since Biden caused this inflation and has no clue how to stop it as soon as the Fed raises rates we will have another round of higher inflation. Nancy Pelosi stated we should stop importing oil from Russia. She should have added reopening drilling offshore and on federal lands.
I'll predict if the Fed raises rates two or three times as they have promised this year, businesses will lay off worker and raise prices again to counter the higher cost of borrowing money. Smaller businesses without solid finances may go under, putting more people out of work.
If we don't get rid of, or make less effective, Biden, Kamala Harris and Pelosi in the November election, then this country is in real trouble.
WILLIAM E. BROWN, Gasport
