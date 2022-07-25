In 2022, the 10 most expensive states to educate, on a per pupil basis, were New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Alaska, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Rhode Island and Maryland. Together, on average, they spent $17,988 per student to educate.
The five middle average states were Montana, Kansas, Louisiana, West Virginia and Kentucky. Together, on average, they spent $11,446 per student to educate.
The 10 least expensive states to educate, on a per pupil basis, were Tennessee, Nevada, North Carolina, Florida, Vermont, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arizona, Idaho and Utah. Together, on average, they spent only $8,784 per student to educate.
In Lockport, we spent the highest amount of any numbers featured here. It took Lockport City School District $18,128 per student to provide that very same education.
Let me repeat that. The most inefficient schools spent more than $17,000 per student; the average schools spent more than $11,000 per student; and the most efficient schools spent less than $9,000 per student.
And, Lockport spent more than $18,000 per student.
Let that sink in for a moment.
It cost Lockport 206% more to provide the same diplomas as 20% of the other states in the union. Why?
A few of the reasons are liberal tax and spend policies, corrupt labor unions, weak administrations, and previously discussed conflicts of interest on the Lockport Board of Education.
My suggestion to start to correct this mess is at our very doorstep now. We should start our search for a new superintendent not in the least efficient states but in the states that rather respect their tax payers and their students with fiscal responsibility.
The system has a lot of fiscal problems that have existed for a very long time. It's not the school board's fault unless the board fails to fix it going forward.
MICHAEL D'ADDEO, Lockport
