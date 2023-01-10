Western New Yorkers are used to long, cold, sometimes brutal winters. But in the course of a month, our region was pummeled with two major snowstorms — very significant weather events, even by our standards. In both cases, our region’s over 10,000 volunteer firefighters and Emergency Medical Service providers answered their local communities’ calls for help, along with thousands of our career first responder brothers and sisters in the fire and EMS services and law enforcement.
Our volunteer firefighters — unpaid professionals — left their homes and families during these storms, responding to emergency calls or standing-by in their stations to be ready when the calls for help came. We applaud these dedicated community servants for being there when their neighbors needed them.
But these men and women’s sacrifice and devotion to service began long before the first snowflakes fell. They took the first step by joining their volunteer fire company — in many cases years or decades ago. In addition to responding to emergency calls, they continuously commit themselves to their fire company and community through countless hours of training and drills.
FASNY applauds these dedicated volunteer firefighters for all their efforts to protect our region during these two devastating storms and every day.
Our fire companies always need more volunteers and FASNY has been working with Governor Hochul on a statewide task force on the recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters and EMS providers. We hope you will consider joining our ranks and helping protect your local community.
Edward Tase, Lockport, president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York
