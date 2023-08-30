Volunteers are there for us, let’s be there for them
On a recent, quiet Saturday morning when most people were still in bed or enjoying their first cup of coffee, I had to call 9-1-1 for a neighbor who had an accident in their home and needed immediate medical attention. Within five minutes of my call to 9-1-1, personnel from the Middleport Fire Department were there to take over. Their training and expertise were evident in evaluating the medical situation and arranging for appropriate transport to a hospital.
Did I mention these individuals are volunteers with the Middleport Fire Department? They provide essential services to our community, as are the similar volunteers in the towns of Royalton and Hartland. These volunteers are our fellow citizens who spend countless hours each year training, drilling and responding to emergencies that could happen to any of us at any time.
The fire departments are essential to our communities. We ask a lot of them — to be prepared and present in our time of need, rain or shine, sleet or snow, day or night. They are now asking for what they need to recruit and retain volunteers so that in the future we will continue to have these vital services available to the community.
A referendum is being put to the voters on September 7th at Terrys Corners fire hall for the Wolcottsville and Terrys Corners fire companies. Hopefully referendums will be scheduled in the near future for the Village of Middleport and surrounding communities. These referendums, if approved, will implement a Length of Service Awards Program, already in place in several nearby municipalities in Niagara County and elsewhere. The information about this program is provided on the Town of Royalton website.
The local fire departments are asking us for our help — in order to help us if and when we need it. We want them to be there for us, so let’s be there for them.
AMY MONTI, Middleport
