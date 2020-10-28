In response to Doralyn Marshall, whose letter to the US&J Mailbag was posted on Oct. 28: I was excited to finally see an opinion articulating why one should vote for Chris Jacobs. But "save the seat" was a lame, tired excuse used to elect Chris Collins, now prisoner, preceded by a long list of others.
How about telling readers what multimillionaire Jacobs offers us, he who is supported by corporate donors with fat checkbooks; how Jacobs' leadership would improve Western New York.
Ignore that Jacobs, a lifelong politician, “distracted, accidentally” voted against the U.S. Postal Service, and introduced and voted for the Scaffold Law which clearly supports stripping protections for workers in job-related accidents and is a clear benefit to corporations.
Forget that just one union, the NYS Troopers PBA, endorsed Jacobs, whose platform of supporting Donald Trump shows he is a blind loyalist to corporate America.
Jacobs voted the party line on 16 of 19 key votes since he took office a few months ago. He can’t think for himself, and if he survives, he will be a fish out of water when Trump goes down. Support for big-check donors will dominate and Jacobs will be useless to us, with our worst job market anywhere.
Nate McMurray does not accept corporate money; his average donation is $60. Western New York must use hardworking McMurray to pull us up and succeed with integrity. Nate’s one of us, endorsed by 26 unions, a guy from North Tonawanda who cuts his own grass.
A sad consequence of gerrymandering, by both sides, is that the candidate of the dominant party doesn’t have to shine to be elected. A warm body is enough. We lose with inadequate representatives.
If you love America, be smart and vote country over party so that Western New York can thrive again.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
