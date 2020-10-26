There is one extremely important reason to vote for the reelection of Chris Jacobs to Congress. That is to retain any semblance of a two-party representative government system. When one party has overwhelming dominance a large part of the populace has no real representation. Of the 27 Members of Congress from New York state, only six are Republicans. Those six represent Western New York, the Southern Tier, counties east of Rochester, the Adirondacks and Long Island. The other 21 are Democrats. In order to retain some representation in Congress, voters in their own interest must re-elect Chris Jacobs in the 27th district.
New York State government is now in complete control by the Democrats and we're seeing the things that majority has loaded upon us. It's a major reason people are leaving the state for other places and police officers are quitting. The whole northeastern United States is controlled by Democrats with only one Republican senator from New England and one each from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. The two-party system has been killed for too many people.
If voters believe in fair representation, then Chris Jacobs should be reelected in the 27th Congressional District.
DORALYN MARSHALL, Lockport
