The next few days will decide the fate of U.S. democracy. Our nation is at a critical point. We must come together to save democracy as we have known it for the past 250 years or succumb to the hell of dictatorship.
“We The People” must be strong, see past our wallets, rise above our own needs and selfish concerns. Inflation is worldwide, much worse in most other countries. Basing votes on immediate kitchen table issues like gas and food prices will be more costly in the long run. I would rather pay more at the pump now than lose my right to free and fair elections or bodily autonomy. We can tighten spending; inflation shall pass. The loss of democracy will not fade away.
“If you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you need to understand — we all have to understand — that we cannot give people power who have told us that they will not honor elections.” — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming.
“We The People” can’t take democracy for granted any longer. Democracy itself is at stake. The fate of our nation is in our hands. Vote thoughtfully.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
