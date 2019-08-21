You probably learned stud and draw poker. This is called Texas hold 'em. Each player gets two cards face down on his personal screen, the hole cards. Cup your hands around them and the corners fold back for viewing. There's a round of betting. Then three cards called the Flop are dealt face up in the center, and there's another round of bets. A fourth card named the Turn is dealt followed by bets, and finally a fifth card, the River, comes up. After a final round of betting, those five community cards are played in common and the player who makes the best five-card poker hand combining his cards with the community cards wins the pot.
— From the book "Risky Undertaking" by Mark de Castrique
Casino gambling thus is a hoot to play, fun and excitement while the times flies by; and the next thing you know you are usually broke unless your funds are unlimited which, in that case, you probably walk away having enjoyed your evening and you are still fairly carefree about its outcome. If you are not rich, then — well, then, morose or worse may set in, thereby darkening your night, your mood and your life and you're not sure even what you might do with yourself, suicide becoming just one more option on your list of things to do next.
I read those first few lines about how the game is played and I began to see in my own mind's eye my situation at the polling site where I am placed before a screen and I have the capability to manipulate the information on that screen in order to cast my ballot for my choice of candidates for elective office. I can't help noting the similarity to the game of Texas hold 'em. I also cannot help but reflect on the knowledge that in such a game, more often than not, the "house" is going to win. Now I'm in a quandary. In the game of elections just whom or who might that "house" be?
After voting, have I merely just walked away from the elective version of casino gambling, or is it remotely possible that the game might not be rigged? Now that is a question to ponder, starting now until the 2020 elections. I cannot help but feel that somehow we Americans are being set up by our own gullibility, much like the casino gambler, where whatever choice we poke at on our screen will actually register inside that screen reflecting accurately beyond any doubt what has just been decided by me.
Today there are still questions on top of questions about the elective process. There are questions ranging from voter identification to the availability of the number of voting sites, just endless arguments concerning fairness and equality. In reality few of us question the validity of our vote "after" it has been cast.
Shouldn't we be somehow assured of its inviolability before, during and after we poke at that screen? I'm wondering now if we might be better off printing our own vote on paper and dropping it into a box to be counted later on. Then, why not just poke at the air with our purple finger afterward and head on home to hear the results once they are tallied up?
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
