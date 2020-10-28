Recent news stories question the availability, integrity and accuracy of our country’s voting processes. Many of the issues cited stem from the changes our politicians inflicted upon us as a result of the vote counting debacle in the Bush vs. Gore election. Most of the changes made have not been improvements, rather they have made the process more untrustworthy.
I believe we should have processes that inspire confidence and that starts with processes based upon some voting beliefs and principles. To stimulate your thinking, here are mine.
Voting is the most sacred privilege we have as citizens. It is the way we choose those who will represent and govern us. The process must be honest, accurate, confidential, simple, foolproof and timely.
We have an election day, not days, weeks or months. Citizens are expected to vote on Election Day, at readily available, secure and adequately staffed locations.
To vote, one must be registered and verify their identity. All election ballots are in English.
An absentee ballot system exists for those who cannot vote on Election Day and it must be requested by the registered voter. Completed absentee ballots are to be mailed no later than Election Day and verified by the local board before being counted.
When the polls close our system must tabulate all votes accurately and quickly.
I hope you pass your beliefs and thoughts on to your elected representatives so we can again build confidence in our voting processes.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
