VTL enforcement much needed on Lincoln Avenue
I recently read an article concerning the City of Lockport’s intentions to increase the portion of the city budget dealing with enforcement of traffic laws and the issuing of violations to offending motorists. Overtime would be used if necessary to implement the policy. Perhaps the city could team up with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police and put this new crackdown into effect on Lincoln Avenue in the city. It shouldn’t be too difficult to actually increase enforcement of traffic laws on Lincoln, because at the present time there is no enforcement at all.
The section of Lincoln Avenue from Davison Road to Beattie Avenue is approximately 1/2 mile long. On this stretch of Lincoln, there are doctors’ offices, a dance studio, several retail stores, a place of worship, an assisted living complex, a nursing home, two miniature golf ranges, an indoor skating business, a bowling alley, and a Lockport Little League complex with seven youth diamonds. It all adds up to a lot of heavy traffic and a lot of kids participating in many activities. The posted speed limit is 30 mph; there are two driving lanes and an approximately eight-foot-wide shoulder on each side of the road. Some of the completely ignored traffic violations include speeding (40 to 60 mph), driving on the shoulders of the road, passing left-turning vehicles on the shoulders of the road, crossing the center double yellow lines to pass right-turning vehicles or to pass drivers going only 35 mph or so, passing through the four side street intersections located on this section of Lincoln, running stop signs just to get onto Lincoln quicker, etc., etc., etc.
A few weeks of basic traffic law enforcement in this area should quickly cover the extra budget costs needed to implement the new policy.
Looking forward to seeing many flashing red and blue lights in the near future...
RON ALTHOLZNER SR., Lockport
