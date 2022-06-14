As Americans, we've lived in a new shadow culture of #MeToo. It became fashionable, morbid yet socially attractive and, most of all, profitable to be offended by other people.
A wise prosecuting attorney whispers, "Everything I say is a lie and I'm telling the truth."
To wit: You accidentally bump into another, talk too colorfully, carelessly squint, say "Jesus" in frustration, or use your very real political disorder as an "excuse" — the list goes on forever — and you've suddenly offended some money-seeking twit.
Perhaps once well-intended, the #MeToo Movement now seems to be a cash grab disguised as piety, as revenge, or justice. In too many cases, the accused are the real victims. One is guilty of mistaken desire, harassment or exclusion, easily convicted when guilty of wealth.
Empowered by manic invention, many rabid sheep hide within this lawyerly pack of wolves. Being offended today means being reimbursed tomorrow.
True verbal toxicity and physical assault remain reprehensible, I agree.
Yet, looking at the publicly paraded cases, "evidence" of such abuses (some more than 40 years old!) is below zero, while the tearful, blubbering tales are so tall — built upon crumbling memories and flimsy facts:
Court question: "Were you drinking, or drunk that night?"
Victim's answer: "What? Me? Um, I don't really drink wine, or, uh, remember that part." (Eyes drift slowly to the ceiling.) "I may have had a beer. But I remember everything else, perfectly."
Anyone can accuse anyone of anything, anytime. Some have been financially successful at destroying innocent people's lives without a shred of evidence. When the court awards millions, others shout, "It happened to me too."
How can that be? Well, because we've allowed it to be. Has any good, or any justice (whatever that is) come of it? That depends on your definition of "good."
What's really telling is how the big, virile rock (or hip hop) stars and the poor, lonely nobodies out there are not, and never will be, victims of #MeToo. They're saints.
That such scandals are now commonplace makes me wonder if anyone is capable of telling the truth. It's as if we live in an age when fact is worthless and fiction is strictly for the love of money. It's a cultural thing. A study in con-artist creativity.
BRANDON M. STICKNEY, Olcott
