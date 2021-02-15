Over the past several weeks my wife Linda and I have had the privilege of volunteering at the Covid testing and vaccination pods organized by the Niagara County Department of Health. Dan Stapleton, Elise Pignatora and Francisco Meza Aguero have done a masterful job of organizing several highly efficient vaccination pods. These pods were held at the Transit Drive In and at the Kenan Center. I have found them and all the county employees, who have been reassigned from their regular roles to the pods, to be dedicated and professional.
Most seeking vaccines receive their shots and are on their way home in less than 30 minutes, including the 15-minute post-shot observation period. To do this so efficiently takes a lot of people working together to save lives.
As more vaccine doses become available, more vaccine pods will be held, and more volunteers will be needed. The current estimate, based on current rates, predicts it will take well over a year to vaccinate everyone. We can ramp up the pace as more doses are produced. I encourage able-bodied citizens of Niagara County to be part of the solution and help our region to recover from this pandemic by volunteering. Volunteers work along side county employees to direct traffic, staff post-shot observation stations, assist getting vaccine recipients to the correct locations or help serve refreshments or lunch to the workers. Those with medical and technical experience may also be needed to get the vaccine into the arms of your family, friends and neighbors.
Go to the Niagara County website or the ServeNY.com website to begin the process so you too can help to end this pandemic. After all, we are all in this together and it will take all of us, working together to get our daily lives back to where we all want them to be.
WESLEY PICKREIGN, Gasport
