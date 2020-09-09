Subsistence to farmers is probably the most righteous of subsidies ever granted in response to growing hunger and pestilence around the globe. It is shameful that the grocery stores and middlemen handling and manufacturing our food products have become the most egregious price gougers we have ever seen.
The food manufacturers have decided to both increase their prices and reduce the amount of food / product contained inside each package. That is a double whammy for consumers and instead of attention to moderate this highly illegal practice, grocers have decided to collaborate with these thieves instead.
Food manufacturers will claim that the pandemic is to blame for their crisis of conscience (or shortage) while stating a preference for Donald Trump's reelection, he being the cause of the runaway pandemic. Of course his staff knew that he was going to be the "goose who laid the golden egg" for the foundation of this outrageous thievery from the start. American consumers and those who import America's food products overseas are dealing with these facts in silence, knowing that the pandemic can and will worsen. So then where do they make their purchases, when even steeper price gouging and shortages occur?
We are becoming a country of victims. As long as we continue to choose dictatorship over democracy, as long as we are content to follow a path of snotty racism and belligerence, then this is what we can expect for the future of our children and grandchildren. It is bad enough that we have allowed our Treasury to be emptied but worse will become our normal soon enough if we stand around with our noses intact with our posteriors and allow this fleecing of American democracy to continue. Those who can't comprehend what is happening should understand their own arrogant ignorance as part of the problem, and desist with it.
I salute those who sow the seeds which supply the world with nutrition and sustenance. We have serious choices to make in the coming two months of our lives. Are we going to make fear and scare tactics the voices we listen to, or are we going to step forward in the spirit of pilgrimage and pioneering and hand back our democracy to Congress, the courts and the people who braved untold obstacles to establish the Constitution of the United States of America?
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
