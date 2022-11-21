How can it be that among no major Protestant Christian traditions do a majority understand that human activity is warming Earth? (“Per Research Poll: Religious Americans less worried about climate change,” Nov. 17) According to the Bible, God did create Earth’s first climate disaster, a profound flood. It was a punishment, just as our current climate crisis is the result of our own reckless actions in burning fossil fuels. After all, God gave us stewardship of the earth. We must work to stave off the climate crisis and take responsibility for our environmental sins.
God is not directly polluting the air and water and creating today’s massive floods, droughts and storms. We are. Says Jeremiah 2:7, “I brought you into a fertile land to eat its fruit and rich produce. But you came and defiled my land and made my inheritance detestable.”
That historically Black Protestant congregations held the highest number of people concerned about climate change is no surprise. Systemic racism places polluting refineries, gas plants and pipelines in their communities, creating disproportionate suffering. We need to care deeply about that. Consider Genesis: “Then God said, ‘Let us make humankind in our image according to our likeness.’”
Most religious Christians support Republicans, sharing their denialism of human-caused climate crisis. But look no further than the Holy Land for extreme high temperatures and profound water shortage-creating drought.
We cannot enjoy our freedom during climate crisis, while we are in danger of destruction, while temperature extremes bring down fossil fuel plants and doom our energy supply. Even here in relatively peaceful Western New York, snowfall is increasing drastically due to the lakes’ warming temperatures.
A good place for Christian churches to start would be to open more dialogue in order to enhance awareness and urgency of this problem. Christians may then be educated regarding the role we can play in slowing the crisis and surviving its consequences. Skills building workshops could provide the tools needed to participate in needed actions.
Because of Governor Kathy Hochul and our other elected Democrats, New York has an ambitious climate law. With funding from the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, we can meet our renewable energy mandates.
However, the state’s Climate Action Council must not be swayed by the Republican-allied fossil fuel industry, which runs an incessant campaign to claim, falsely, that our freedom can only be ensured by dirty energy.
Consider the prophet Isaiah 24:4-6, “The earth dries up and withers; the world languishes and withers...The earth is defiled by its people; they have disobeyed the laws, violated the statutes and broken the everlasting covenant. Therefore a curse consumes the earth; its people must bear the guilt…”.
We are defiling the earth through fossil fuel pollution. Let guilt prompt climate action.
SANDRA EBERT, Amherst
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.