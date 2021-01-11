Jan 6, 2021, Insurrection Day, USA.
Dawn brought historic news that a Black man and a Jewish man were elected as senators in the south. The place was Georgia, the last of the Confederate slave states to return to the Union. It seemed like our country had come full circle.
An afternoon ceremony, usually a half-hour formality, included added political posturing. Wester New York Congressman Chris Jacobs jumped onto the Trump wagon, sided with the mini-Trumps of the future and a mob of terrorists, and voted "no" to certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election.
The stunt blew up their faces. Each deserves to wear a scarlet “S” as a seditionist.
Violence was incited by the President of the United States. Domestic terrorists desecrated our Capitol, the heart of our democracy. How did they get in with so little resistance? Were they told to stand down? Why were these white men not treated as criminals, as black men would be treated?
A Confederate battle flag inside the U.S. Capitol was historic. This had never happened before, never during the existence of the Confederacy, never during the Civil War, never during Reconstruction, never during debate over the Civil Rights Act or the first Ku Klux Klan Act of 1870, never during reemergence of the KKK in the 1920s, not even as modern display began as a response to the civil rights movement of 1950s and 60s. On January 6, 2021, domestic terrorists brazenly, historically, carried the Confederate flag into the heart of our democracy.
On the news a day later, Trump loyalist Jacobs said, “Yesterday was an American day, we came together and got the job done.” I hope he meant that the job was the acceptance of the Biden presidency. His statement was not enough for me.
Americans have finally woken up. We the people need to speak up. Call out officials as well as ordinary citizens to answer to the law. Our democracy is about us.
The Buffalo News editorial “The Coward” is about “candy man” Jacobs; resign now. Why is our state Senator Rob Ortt silent?
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
