If you are a cable or satellite TV subscriber, you contribute financially to Fox News, whether you like the station or not. You must unplug or unbundle stations if you wish to remove inadvertent support for a right-wing propaganda channel. Information warfare is a threat with the power to destroy reason and reality, every bit a threat to our democracy as any military threat imaginable. If we, the people, push back, Rupert Murdoch, cable and satellite companies will miss support. Help reduce the divisiveness that led to the events of Jan 6, 2021.
The FCC’s Fairness Doctrine (1949) required broadcasters to expose viewers to diverse viewpoints. President Ronald Reagan’s FCC abolished the doctrine in 1987 and Reagan vetoed an attempt to codify the doctrine into federal law. Free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment on this topic have been debated repeatedly. Simple restoration of the rule of the Fairness Doctrine would not be enough today.
The Fairness Doctrine applied only to public broadcast licensing. Cable, satellite and internet are not covered, yet they are all services for which consumers pay. Programs like Fox News would not have been bound by the rules of the doctrine.
My household unplugged. We use the airwaves to enjoy PBS NewsHour and choose to donate to reasonable, even-handed PBS and National Public Radio (NPR).
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
