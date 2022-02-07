This letter is in response to the commentary written by Kathleen Parker of the Washington Post. It was printed in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal on January 29th and titled: "Is it time for Fauci to exit the stage?"
I was surprised and sad to read this commentary questioning the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden. I respect Dr. Fauci, and am comforted by his reliable reporting of the facts about the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fauci is trained in science. He provides us with information based on scientific studies and the results of these studies. We are so lucky to have his reports based on the science. I trust him.
This is a worldwide pandemic, and we do not have recent experience managing this type of global medical crisis. The scientists and leaders are learning as they go. Everything has not been handled perfectly, but by following the basic health measures (masks, social distancing, COVID-19 vaccines), things are better.
And yes, the country is not in agreement about masking, social distancing, and vaccinations. The political divide and the news media have produced counterpoints to Dr. Fauci's recommendations. They have paraded many experts across our screens to debate and undermine the recommendations of the CDC and Dr. Fauci.
Instead of replacing Dr. Fauci (as was suggested by Kathleen Parker), I am hoping that President Biden confers with Dr. Fauci, and gives him the support that he needs to finish the job. We need his steady hand, his accurate reporting of the science, and his calm encouragement to persevere.
We don't need a newcomer as the chief medical adviser to the President. We need the experience, knowledge and integrity of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
SUSAN HUGHES, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.