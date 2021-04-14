We want to thank everyone from the community that came out to support the Lock City West End Hooley. Instead of canceling our individual planned St. Patrick's events, we came together in hopes of providing a safe way to still have a celebration.
Our hope was to offer enough places and spaces that we could spread the overflow to our fellow businesses, so people could decide their own comfort level but still feel part of supporting the small businesses.
Our other goal was to support the Peanut Butter and Jelly Jam hosted by The Crossborder Tourism and Recreation Alliance, a 501c4 charity. This program encourages young musicians to continue to grow their talent through the summer months by providing professional mentorship, taking them from sheet music to the stage, and because of the donations raised the kids will take the stage again this summer!
Well, Lockport showed its love to us in a big way, and we were overwhelmed with gratefulness. From the Mayor taking time to meet with us to hear our plans, to donating gift certificates to each location to add to the raffle, her support was crucial to making this happen; to John D'Onofrio from the Union-Sun who jumped in to hear and follow our story, and D&T Graphics and Micrographics for working with us as we tried to work within tight budgets and unsure numbers; to those who donated raffle items, time or even our musicians who played for tips or lower prices than they would ever get; to the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Ladies AOH and Joe Baschnagel for a beautiful opening ceremony; and to our police and sheriff's departments for keeping us in check as well as showing patience to all our patrons.
We have met as a group and have listened to ideas with constructive feedback. We have decided to make this a tradition for Lockport and are looking to add more parking with bus pickups to move everyone safely around to all our businesses, as well as more Cowbell, oh we mean, music at more of the venues. Again, thank you!
THE WEST END HOOLIGANS, Lockport
