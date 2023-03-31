We’re nearly out of time to avert the worst effects of the climate crisis, a fact that has been apparent for some time. Yet we will still be shocked, it seems, when the sliver of ice we’re skating on cracks and drops us deep into the drink (“World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning,” March 21).
How do gas companies’ campaigns to slow the transition away from gas sound in light of yet another alarming report? Do we still feel the greatest thing to be feared is the government coming for our gas stoves and furnaces? None of the hundreds of scientists contributing to the recent U.N. report has anything to gain by the facts they uncover.
The state budget must include the All-Electric Building Act to curtail new gas hook-ups in new construction. We need clean, efficient, fossil fuel-free homes that are healthy and safe to live in, and that offer a minimal carbon footprint.
A necessary addendum to that is the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordability Transition) Act, which changes old regulations to fit our new electric home future, and caps utilities bills for low- and moderate-income families.
We’re counting on you, Governor Kathy Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, to get us building electric in New York as soon as possible. What about 2024, the bill’s original requested date?
We're also counting on you, Governor Hochul, and on PSC Chair Rory Christian, to expedite as many land-based and offshore wind projects and solar projects as are feasible to do our part toward cutting US greenhouse emissions.
As for the miles of gas pipelines, let's stop building new ones and join New York-based Building Decarbonization Coalition in rethinking their use in a geothermal and other non-fossil fuel future.
NONNA SHTIPELMAN, Rochester
