After viewing parts of the Trump impeachment trial and listening to various news reporters, legal pundits, constitutional experts, etc., I came to a couple of conclusions.
First, the national media needs Donald Trump. Now, if you think that idea odd, reflect back on the news you have read, listened to or watched over the past four years. Who dominated the news? It was Trump and now without him what are they going to report, how will they fill the news void? Short term, I am sure, we will be told what the impeachment trial verdict really means, we will be reminded of Trump’s dastardliness, etc. However, those stories will wear off and then what happens? I think without a regular dose of Trump, the media’s ratings will tank.
Second, in a similar manner, the Democratic Party needs Trump. Since they now control the Presidency and both houses of Congress they will not be able to shift attention away from themselves and their plans. Their success or failure will be squarely in their hands. Will their leadership’s personal pizzazz, the quality of their plans and the enthusiasm Biden generates with his energetic style be enough to unify public support?
The national media and the Democratic Party got their wish, Trump is gone. Now we will see if they can be successful without him.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
