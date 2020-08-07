Dear unemployed citizens of Western New York,
The New York State Department of Labor says we are recovering from the worst economic downturn in 75 years. Job losses were greatest in the leisure and hospitality sector, the “service industry.” Future unemployment benefits are questionable. These are dark, scary times. Please don’t be embarrassed; use your local food pantry. Besides income, you probably also lost a most basic human right, health care, during the pandemic.
Our new congressman, Chris Jacobs, seems to be confused. Jacobs was elected to a position of service and he is the only Western New York representative who voted to discontinue the Affordable Care Act option for health insurance. Fortunately, that bill didn’t pass. This is not the behavior of someone who “serves” us.
Representative Jacobs will be up for reelection in November. Our vote is power in a democracy.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.