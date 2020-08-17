Every 80 seconds, another American dies due to the pandemic. Many voters are still quarantined, due to preexisting health issues. Donald Trump openly admits that he is dismantling the United States Postal Service. Children may question “Where’s Waldo?” but adults in New York's 27th Congressional District wonder “Where’s Chris? Where is Chris Jacobs?”
Snail mail has been slowed. My meds are running low. Will I be charged fees for late payments? Will Grandma get her birthday card in time for her big day?
Good postal service is a necessity; we depend on USPS when we can’t get out. Rural and farm communities like mine have communication issues: dead spots and weak cell signals, due to a shortage of cell towers in rural America.
I should not risk my life to vote, but the absentee ballot option is being systematically destroyed by Trump.
Speak loudly, Jacobs, your silence is deafening.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
