As I awoke this morning, the details of my dream remained vividly on my mind. Recalling those details, I asked myself, "is this a dream or is this a nightmare?"
I then thought back to seeing BREAKING NEWS on my TV screen ...
A three-year study of the emotion of outrage just completed by scientists uncovered some very strange and serious implications. They discovered that if you become outraged too much, too often, the corpuscles in your brain rupture, thereby leaving you first nauseous, then more or less stupefied. This lasts until the ruptures can repair themselves, which could be up to three years before you can become your old outraged self again.
They also discovered that listening to someone tell you outright, bald-faced lies over and over again will speed up this stupefaction process.
Based on their discovery, scientists recommend that election officials identify stupefaction symptoms in prospective voters and disqualify those identified from voting. This should be a one-time disqualification; any voter thus unqualified would be allowed to re-register in the next election.
Scientists involved in the study admitted that United States officials were informed and stated their plans to adopt this identification process in the fall elections. Election officials' jobs were made a lot easier when scientists announced that this problem only existed with non-white voters. ...
I dared not go back to sleep!
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
