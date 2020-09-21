We know that Donald J. Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, in 2016 sold valuable polling data to Konstantin Kilimnik, a known Russian intelligence officer. We also know that Russian hackers used information like the polling data to run targeted campaign ads to influence the election. We also know that the Russians are trying to interfere in the 2020 election.
CNN reported on Aug. 7: “US intelligence officials have presented information to lawmakers and presidential campaigns indicating Russia is behind an ongoing disinformation push targeting former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to sources familiar with the matter.”
For example, if you like environmental policies, you will see ads that state Joe Biden supported fossil fuel bills in the past. Or, if you like immigration rights, you will see ads about President Obama as the “deporter in chief.” These ads are designed to fuel your outrage and sense of powerlessness.
Using targeted ads like this is one of the ways “the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systemic fashion,” according to the Mueller Report.
U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs has pledged his support for President Trump (not the Constitution, during the Republican convention) and, by his silence, acquaintances to this foreign interference in our elections. I urge voters to support Nate McMurray for Congress.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
