This past weekend columnist Doug Domedion blasted the movement towards green energy. I feel that he told only half of the story. That leaves me perplexed by someone who claims to be an outdoorsman and nature photographer.
Sure, for some, windmills and solar farms might be ugly and an eyesore. We create a lot of ugliness in this world to accommodate our wants and needs at the expense of the environment and wildlife. As a developed society are we not always supposed to be making progress to do better?
I am not naive enough to think that the movement towards green energy doesn’t come with its fair share of trades offs. That is the world that we are living in, but remember how polluted the Great Lakes used to be? Remember when acid rain was an issue? Love Canal?
For me the now dormant coal-fired power plant in the town of Somerset serves as a reminder that we need to do better for our environment and ourselves. For years that place belched its filth into the sky. Sure it came out white and it looked clean, but if you looked up the lake on a clear day one could see how it turned into a thin veil of brown soot; somebody else's problem. Coal mining, oil drilling, fracking are not pretty operations. We do not see the ugliness of those industries because they do not happen in our backyard.
Windmill and solar technologies are improving all the time. They are becoming more efficient and affordable. There are artificial intelligence sensors on windmills that can detect flying objects approaching the blades and shut down the windmill. A wind farm can also temporarily stop its protection to accommodate the migratory patterns of birds.
A recently approved solar farm in Lockport came with an escrow account attachment that will restore the land to its current state when the solar farm ends production. The planning board required trees to reduce the visibility of the solar panels. Solar panels and more trees together are a good thing. Local governments have the power to establish some aesthetics for these types of operations.
Now look north once again. I can see the now dormant smoke stack in Somerset all the way from Lockport. How long will that hill of coal ash remain in place? When will the owners of that facility begin the site remediation? The fossil fuel industry makes a habit of fighting governmental regulations to protect the clear air and water and all the while protecting their profits.
I too have spent a fair amount of time in the outdoors. I love it when I see green energy in the works. I know that green energy is not perfect by any means, but when I see a “white monster” or solar panel I know that it means that we are moving in the right direction to protect the air that we breathe, the water that we drink and the climate that we live in.
JEFF TRACY, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.