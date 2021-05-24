In conversations, many New Yorkers often express their desire for business growth and then blame the lack of growth on our government. This caused me to remember some examples of our support for new businesses.
A recent proposal to build an asphalt processing plant in the town of Niagara was first approved but then rejected after public outcry. We said it wasn’t the kind of business we want here, we want ones that are clean, and not located next to populated areas.
All right then, a warehouse is cleaner, but when Amazon wanted to build one on a less populated part of Grand Island, we said no because it was too big, blocked our view and would create too much traffic.
So we need clean, further away from population, smaller, less visible and with less traffic. How about an underground natural gas pipeline and small drying building? Sorry, no can do as it might be noisy and it is certainly too dangerous, it could leak or blow up!
OK, so we need clean, away from population, smaller, less visible, with less traffic, quiet and without any dangers. Solar farms fit that list but, sorry, we can’t have those because we can still see them, they don’t properly use farm land, and we just don’t like them.
So, why is there a lack of business in New York state? Maybe the answer was said by the cartoon character Pogo: “We have seen the enemy and it is us.”
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
