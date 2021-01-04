In response to Niagara Falls Republican Committee chair Robert Krause's commentary published Dec. 31 in the Union-Sun & Journal, I say Krause attempts to bamboozle us. Evidence contradicts Krause’s assertions. All of Donald Trump's claims were rejected in courts for a lack of evidence, 59 times!
Krause quotes Carl Sagan: “If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth.” Most Americans were not bamboozled; Trump was not reelected. Claims with no proof didn’t work on the majority of us.
Krause writes about 2018 comments of singer-songwriter-poet Jim Morrison of The Doors as saying whoever controls the media controls the mind. How did Morrison have the expertise to be considered a credible political resource worth quoting? Was it a Houdini stunt? Morrison died in 1971.
Krause lists names of influencers, owners of news media outlets, but fails to mention the elephant in the room, Fox News. The owners, the Murdoch family, are likely to determine the extent of the struggle of post-election violence in America. Jake Tapper, CNN anchor, said it’s time for the Murdoch family to make it clear there was no credible evidence of election fraud. Kathryn Murdoch has agreed and the family has begun to turn from Trump, sending clear signals that Trump should accept defeat. The Wall Street Journal (controlled by Rupert Murdoch via Dow Jones Publications owned by Murdoch News) published “Presidential Endgame” noting that the Trump campaign “will have to prove” its baseless claim of election fraud and advising Trump to be ready to “concede gracefully.”
The Niagara Falls Republican Committee should reconsider representation by a chair who pushes fake news that destroys our political process, our democracy.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.