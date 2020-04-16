Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 28F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 28F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.