As a taxpayer and long-standing member of this community, I would like to go on record as endorsing David Wohleben as the next mayor of the City of Lockport. Over the last 30 years, I have come to know Dave on a personal level and can attest to his admirable character. He has demonstrated the traits one associates with a friend, a father, a husband, a community member; and I believe those same traits will guide him as a qualified leader of this city.
I have witnessed the pride in Dave's eyes and in his words when speaking about his wife and children. His joy was insurmountable when his son, Kelsey, performed at the Palace Theatre as a member of the West Point Glee Club and when his daughter, Kendzie, was honored for her leadership role for Girls on the Run in New Hampshire. He and his wife, Mary, have brought up two wonderful children who exemplify the qualities and service to others with which they were raised.
As a neighbor and friend, Dave is truly treasured. He warmly greets others with an infectious smile and kind words, while treating them with dignity and respect. On many occasions he has taken time out of his day to assist with home repairs — whether it has been helping to paint a kitchen, make electrical repairs, or install a garbage disposal. He has been a reliable friend and neighbor to turn to whenever there has been a need.
Dave's belief in his responsibility to his community is another admirable quality he possesses. He has been a member of the DeSales Catholic School board, serving as both its treasurer and president. He has been a longtime member of the Exchange Club of Lockport, as well as a member of the Palace Board of Trustees and a member of Rotary Club. Knowing many members of these organizations, I have been told about the outstanding job and dedication Dave demonstrated while serving. His many years of service speak of his desire for a better community for us all.
With great enthusiasm, I support Dave Wohleben as Lockport's candidate for the office of mayor. His dedication to his community and his service to others are among the many characteristics which qualify him for this position.
CAROLINE MURPHY, Lockport
