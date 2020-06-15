Just over 16 years ago, while watching our kids at a school playground in North Tonawanda, Caroline Wojtaszek and I had our first conversation. It is said that first impressions are lasting impressions, and I immediately recognized in Caroline the qualities that would make her not only my friend for life, but someone I highly respect. She cares deeply, thinks critically and speaks honestly. I have known her to be committed to her family, her work and her community, never having sacrificed one for another. She has worked tirelessly to make Niagara County a better place for all of us. It is undeniable that Caroline Wojtaszek is the ideal candidate for Niagara County Judge and I give her my unwavering support.
JENNIFER GEORGE WALSH, M.D., North Tonawanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.