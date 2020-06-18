I am a recently retired prosecutor. I have known Caroline Wojtaszek for over 20 years. When she was a law student, I coached her during a mock trial competition. She was extraordinarily mature for her young years, as evidenced by her excellent judgment and street smarts. Caroline also had the book smarts and drive to do well. Since those early years, I have both followed her career and dealt with her on a professional basis many times. All of her earlier good traits have just gotten better, but there’s more. I was recently the victim of a crime committed by someone who perpetrated a related crime in Niagara County. Caroline’s intelligence and efforts were only surpassed by her caring and compassion. I cannot vote in Niagara County but I wish I could. She deserves to be a judge. The people of Niagara County deserve a judge like her.
DIANE LAVALLEE COYNE, Evans
