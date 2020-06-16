Niagara County deserves a judge like Caroline Wojtaszek. She understands that politics has no place on the bench. If judges must be impartial, driven by legal interpretation with consideration for facts and human circumstance, Caroline is your candidate.
As Caroline’s law school roommate and friend of over 25 years, I can say that I have never met a person who exemplifies more strength of character, conviction and integrity. She has agonized over the personal underpinnings of cases in her application of the letter of the law. Public safety and a commitment to a civilized society are why we use laws to call to task otherwise good people who do dangerous or harmful things. As a prosecutor, Caroline has always been motivated by her desire for even-handed justice and the need to maintain public safety.
Caroline and I do not often share the same political views. She is a committed Democrat. Her husband is a Republican. Caroline surrounds herself with people of varied and opposing perspectives, and that makes her especially suited for the bench. Caroline was endorsed by both major parties when she ran for District Attorney and won. As DA she has served the community honorably and effectively. However, now she stands accused by former politicians and political factions as being both a “fake Democrat” and a “fake Republican.” Ironically, Caroline’s opponents have made the best pitch for her vote. Save politics for political races. Vote for Caroline, who has the ethics to put fairness and the Constitution first.
KIMBERLY SEBASTIAN, Williamsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.