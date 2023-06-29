Women’s sports will be ruined by transgender participation
Transgender athletes are a regular topic in the news. Their supporters aggressively tout what they see as a right to participate in the sports of the sex to which they claim they have begun to transition. However, their advocacy and rational ignores facts.
There are obvious physiological differences between those born male and those born female. No matter what or how many procedures, treatments, etc. that are done, medical science cannot change a biological, genetic born male into a biological, genetic female and vice versa. In recognition of their differences, separate sports, rules, requirements, and separate ancillary facilities like locker rooms, were set up to make competition fair for both sexes.
Recently some persons born male, but now identifying themselves as female, have been allowed to participate in some women’s sports. Their participation raises the question: Is identifying as female an adequate measure of the degree of transition needed for them to compete fairly?
I don’t think so, and if we want women’s sports to survive, we need to establish either separate transgender-only sports, or develop clear medically defined dividing lines in the transition process. Those lines would indicate what changes a born male must have made so that they are now physically and athletically on par with a female athlete and vice versa. Without such standards, women’s sports will be dominated by biological, genetic born males and women’s participation in sports will decline.
Just my thoughts, so what do you think?
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
