In response to the letter in the US&J Mailbag printed October 21st, regarding The Woodlands: It was right on everything.
I have been a resident of The Woodlands for 20 years. It was great when we moved in. But the last five years I have noticed a change. This is the worst management we have ever had. They just don't care about anything so long as they get their rent check.
We have to keep our place nice but they won't keep up their end. They don't fix anything. They say they can't afford to do anything. That's no excuse.
How would they like it if I said I just can't pay my rent any more? It's too expensive!
CATHY SMITH, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.