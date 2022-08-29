As the United States struggles domestically to remain an actual democracy we must also stay engaged in many moving parts of the international community, a complex chess game. Solid ties with like-minded, democratic nations across the globe is wise. News of improper handling and storage of highly classified, top-secret documents involving foreign surveillance, of highest security, compartmentalized so that no one has full knowledge, may have undermined trust and security gained through strategic alliances.
Our current president’s quiet diplomacy and focus on world democracy is working better than the chest-thumping claims of America First. Isolationist words and actions of appeasement of dictators has resulted in the invasion of free democracies. Selected by Barack Obama to be his vice president because of his strength, decades of foreign affairs experience, Joe Biden has strategic vision and competent execution of foreign policy, including highly qualified cabinet appointments and coordination with key members of Congress. Let it be enough to save our at-risk democracy.
Biden is working on a monumental diplomatic deal, a well-thought-out policy consistent among departments, that brings countries together to support democracy, reestablishing the presence of the United States in the balance of worldwide powers, without throwing our weight around.
Biden’s “Indo-Pacific Strategy” claims the US Pacific coastline is part of the Indo-Pacific region, which stretches from our coastline to the Indian Ocean. The region is home to half of the world's people, two-thirds of the world’s economy and seven of the world’s largest militaries. More members of the U.S. military are based in the region than any other outside the United States. Sending Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan was a strong move to secure relations with the Indo-Asia region.
Biden's strategic, long-term policy initiatives are aimed at saving our democracy, supporting Ukraine and international order, and protecting the world from future authoritarians, all essential for the long-term security of the world.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
