Jim Shultz can add my name along with our county clerk's to his list of people to mock for believing in the liberal conspiracy to get illegal aliens to fraudulently vote.
The doorway to this voter fraud is to be driver's licenses issued to those who have no right to them; at least that is how it will be in New York.
Mr. Shultz says that illegal aliens won't risk deportation by attempting to vote. That's a good joke. They risked deportation by sneaking into this country, so what else will they see if they can away with?
We are not supposed to believe that the liberals are trying to use illegals to win the next election. In their desperation, anything goes, and they obviously don't believe in the law of the land.
Several months ago, the news was full of stories about the bus loads of poor Central Americans who came the length of Mexico, which is at least 800 miles, in order to force their way into our nation. Does anyone in their right mind think that these people who don't know where their next meal is coming from are going to organize, charter and pay for buses and food to get to the invasion point? Who was behind it? It certainly wasn't Donald Trump or the Republicans. Republicans and Conservatives still believe in America's sovereignty and in allowing immigration under legal terms. We have compassion, but it's not our fault if people risk their lives to sneak into the United States while endangering their own children. Actually, that in itself is irresponsible.
Jim Shultz has addressed and blessed illegal aliens in at least two articles. In those two separate times, he has said that we need these people to do our menial work such as picking fruit, etc. If this sounds familiar, it's because that is the exact same attitude that slave owners had about getting in their cotton crops. The Democrat party was the champion of slavery, and they still have this elitist attitude that they are superior to the rest of us.
They showed their hand about how much they really care about illegal aliens. When President Trump threatened to send them all to the self-proclaimed cities of refuge, the hypocrites said, "No way, we don't want them either."
DENIS DETSCHNER, Appleton
