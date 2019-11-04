If you're Rand Paul or Doralyn Marshall you can feel that Trump did the right thing in pulling “some” of the troops out of southern Syria. Postulating that this took them out of harm's way is to make the assumption that the Turks would have gone in while they were they, rather than going in after being green lighted by Mr. Trump. I suspect even Rand Paul would raise an eyebrow as to the impetuous and ignominious nature of that withdrawal. So hasty and unplanned was the retreat, the Americans had to destroy their own bases to prevent them falling into the hands of whomever.
The next precipitous action was what to do with the Americans being withdrawn. They did not come home, they were sent to Iraq, only the President failed to secure the permission of the Iraqis before deciding to send them there. That required a hurried visit by the Secretary of Defense
The active military of course cannot comment but retired commanders can, and have. Joseph Votel, former commander of Central Command, found it a betrayal of an ally for which, “we would not have been able to defeat ISIS in Syria.” Others have deemed it “ so arbitrary, so capricious, so uninformed.” Conducting foreign affairs with “gut instincts” is not good policy.
As to Ukraine, I seriously doubt Mr. Trump called to ask how the fight against corruption was going. The ethnic Russians in Eastern Ukraine would never have begun an armed insurrection without Russian instigation, support and even troops. Not in Russian uniforms of course, the ever ubiquitous “militias.” To categorize this as a “civil war” is a bit of a stretch. Support for Ukraine is to stem Russian aggression, not to aid in a “civil war.”
This brings us to the current Ukrainian issue. Trump wanted to try and deflect the evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 election by somehow saying it came from Ukraine; this evolved into the now infamous quid pro quo. Did Mr. “art of the deal” President not want this to become public? You bet, or he would not be so vehemently denying what now we know is true from the former ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, who is a 50-year career soldier and diplomat who has served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, not some wild eyed left-winger. Now that it’s out of the bag the fallback position is either becoming “everybody has done it” or the next thing we’ll hear is “so what?” Conducting foreign policy with Rudu Giuliani also is a bad idea.
As former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, who served under Bush and Obama observed, “You can’t run a government like a business.”
MARK R. CASSIDY, Olcott
