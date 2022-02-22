We have a world population problem, one that we never hear about on the evening news. For many years the birth rates in the more economically developed countries have been insufficient to maintain their populations. These reduced birth rates have skewed their populations, resulting in seniors becoming the dominant segment. The cost of government, the production of needed materials and supplying of services therefore falls upon younger people who are an ever shrinking percentage of the population.
However, during this same time, the birth rates in the less economically developed countries have remained very high. This has resulted in population imbalances opposite to that in the economically developed countries. They have large populations of young people who unfortunately are currently faced with very little opportunity.
This situation is not hopeless but solving it will require societal changes. As seen in the developed world, birth rates in economically underdeveloped countries will decline when their people are free to progress both personally and economically. Freedom and economic success cure many ills. Birth rates in developed countries will rise when their societies realize that having a family and being a good parent is as important as having a career and personal experiences.
If the United States is to continue to be a preeminent society, one where most people enjoy a high standard of living, we must begin to believe and demonstrate that being a good parent is one of the most important career choices.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.